Equities finished higher on Tuesday with the S&P 500 gaining 2 percent and the Dow adding more than 400 points.
Positive data on U.S. economic activity as well as favorable COVID-19 trends news out of China that sparked hopes of a Shanghai reopening were the drivers behind today’s gains.
Technology led to the upside, suggesting today’s bounce may be a relief rally given the steady selloff over the last month that has seen the S&P 500 post six consecutive weekly declines.
Recent investor surveys and elevated cash levels indicate sentiment has swung toward extreme pessimism, indicating to us that a significant amount of bad news is already priced into equities.
Edward Jones analysts said the think markets will remain volatile as investors wrestle with high inflation and tightening Fed policy, but economic and earnings growth can provide an offset to these headwinds as 2022 progresses.
Interest rates ticked higher with the 10-year Treasury yield moving back near 3 percent today after dropping below 2.9 percent recently.
Bond markets continue to reflect a view that the Fed will remain vigilant in fighting inflation, a view analysts said they share as the Fed is expected to hike rates 0.5 percent in the next two meetings.
Analysts said they don’t think rates at this level signal an inevitable recession, nor that the jump in yields so far this year will be replicated from here.
Shorter-term rates already reflect the majority of upcoming rate hikes. Meanwhile, there is some scope for longer-term rates to move moderately higher as the Fed begins to reduce the size of its balance sheet.
Stocks were also helped today by the latest earnings announcements signaling that the U.S. consumer is still in reasonably good shape.
The April retail sales report showed a solid gain in consumer spending, including a better-than-expected jump when excluding auto sales.
Retail sales growth in March was also revised higher, suggesting consumer spending began the second quarter with some positive momentum.
This bodes well for a rebound in gross domestic product growth after a weak first-quarter reading.
Tuesday morning’s earnings announcement from Home Depot supports this view as the retailer posted better-than-anticipated quarterly earnings and raised its profit outlook based on strong household demand.
At the same time, results from Walmart highlighted the challenges of rising expenses.
More broadly, we think profit margins will moderate this year for Corporate America, but we believe earnings will remain sufficiently resilient to support equity markets as we advance.
