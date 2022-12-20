Markets closed lower Monday as investor sentiment continues to sour.
Investors are looking to 2023 and the path of Federal Reserve hikes.
Last week’s weakness was mostly attributed to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish comments around monetary policy.
Bonds were higher, with the 10-year yield around 3.94 percent.
Oil is up as investors expect strong demand from China as its economy reopens.
The personal consumption expenditure index comes out this week and is expected to soften along with the Consumer Price Index data seen in recent months.
The PCE is a closely watched inflation measure that helps give insight into prices and spending for consumers.
The leading economic indicator aggregates a host of leading indicators for economic growth.
Analysts said they expect the LEI to start softening and eventually contract heading into 2023 and the economy faces the possibility of recession.
Other data coming out include the Michigan sentiment index on Friday, personal spending and credit on Friday and existing home sales on Wednesday.
Investors are anxiously waiting for a number of trends to play out in 2023 that will determine the path higher or lower for markets in the near term.
The labor market has been remarkably strong in 2022 despite tech layoffs and rising prices.
Investors were expecting some softening in the labor market to help lower inflationary prices.
Apart from the labor market, investors will also be keeping an eye on earnings growth, margin, inflationary pressures and monetary policy.
Analysts say they expect unemployment to rise in 2023 but remain below 5 percent as job openings still outnumber job seekers.
Analysts said they think we are still in a U-shaped recovery, with the bottoming process starting to form, and they expect markets to start to look past the recession in early 2023, which will help drive a sustained bull market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.