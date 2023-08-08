AVHS named nonprofit of the quarter

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Ark-Valley Humane Society as its nonprofit of the quarter.
AVHS Board Chair Terri Buchanan accepted the award from the chamber.
Ark-Valley Humane Society’s mission is to ensure the welfare of companion animals through compassion and care.
Last year, its team of nine staff members, nine board members and 56 volunteers helped 1,833 animals through sheltering, spay/neuter, microchipping, safety net and adoption programs.
Since opening in 1991, Ark-Valley Humane Society has served tens of thousands of animals, as well as educating the public on responsible pet ownership.
The organization has maintained a compassionate animal shelter for all homeless, lost and unwanted pets without regard for time or space.
AVHS policies are working to change the face of animal sheltering to be both more animal friendly and people friendly.
It depends on donations from individuals, businesses and foundations along with the support of the community through a mill levy.
During August, its goal is raising $34,000, and all donations will be matched.
For information visit the shelter at 701 Gregg Drive, Buena Vista, call 719-359-2737 or visit ark-valley.org.
