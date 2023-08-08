AVHS named nonprofit of the quarter

Ark-Valley Humane Society is recognized by Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce as its non-profit of the quarter. Four times a year, the chamber chooses to honor a local nonprofit. From left front are Karin Naccarato, Heather Adams, Gary Buchanan, Terri Buchanan and Dave Chelf. Middle: Sam Johnson, Michael Varnum, Harry Payton, Eva Egbert and Wade Harris. Back: Dave Potts, Dan Ridenour and Kirk Bremer.