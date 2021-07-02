Salida Greenhouse to close as owners retire following 25 years

What may be the oldest greenhouse in Colorado is closing July 31 – or sooner, if everything is sold by that time.
Salida Greenhouse owners Kim and Genene Phillips are retiring after 25 years in the business. They bought the greenhouse in 1986 from Gene and Sis Davis. The greenhouse has been a Salida business since about 1885. A newspaper in 1889 advertised roses for sale there.
The first location was across from St. Joseph Catholic Church on D Street. Present location is a few blocks south at 1025 D St.
When the Davis family owned the business it was a wholesale geranium business.
“We brought in retail and perennials,” Kim said.
Genene has a long history in Salida. Her grandmother Anna Heckman Taylor was a nurse at the old Denver & Rio Grande Hospital (now Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center). Genene’s parents, Gene and Ruby Taylor, had retired in Salida and Genene had a degree in horticulture. When her parents heard the greenhouse was for sale in 1986, they let her know, and Genene and Kim bought the business.
“For me it was on the job training,” Kim said. “I learned from Genene.
They plan to stay in Salida once they close the greenhouse.
“We’ve made a lot of great friends over the years,” Kim said. “This is a happy place. People enjoy coming here.”
“We’ve enjoyed this business and got to know everybody,” Genene said. “It’s been a good life. Customers have been good, and we’ve had great employees who have stayed with us for years.”
Many gift certificates are still out, and the Phillipses remind those holding gift certificates to use them by July 31, when the doors will be closed.
