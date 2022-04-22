Markets reversed course and moved sharply lower Thursday as several Federal Reserve officials commented on moving rates higher at a rapid pace up front in the tightening cycle.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell noted that a 0.5 percent rate hike is on the table for May, and markets are now pricing in a 97 percent chance of this move.
Treasury yields climbed higher Thursday, with the U.S. 10-year yield now at 2.9 percent.
Meanwhile, technology and growth sectors underperformed, with the Nasdaq down more than 2 percent.
The energy sector also fell more than 3 percent today, even as crude oil prices moved higher.
The VIX volatility index also moved higher, up nearly 14 percent to 23 levels and underscoring the risk-off sentiment in markets.
Central banks globally are on an inflation-fighting battle.
Several central banks across the globe have begun raising rates, alongside the U.S. Federal Reserve, to temper demand and bring down elevated inflation.
Last week the Bank of Canada raised its target rate by 0.5 percent to 1 percent and indicated that balance sheet reduction will likely begin soon.
Other central banks, including those from Korea, Singapore and New Zealand, all raised rates by 0.25 percent last week as well.
The exception to this was the European Central Bank, which remained on hold at its meeting last week, still at 0.0 percent, but recently indicated that a July rate hike is now on the table.
These all set the stage for the next Federal Reserve meeting on May 4.
In the view of Edward Jones analysts, the Fed will likely raise rates by 0.5 percent at this meeting and indicate the start of a balance-sheet reduction program at a pace of $95 billion per month. Markets have priced in three consecutive rate hikes by the Fed, which has also put downward pressure on the bond markets.
Some of this pressure may ease, as yields have now priced in aggressive rate hikes, and the pace of this upward movement will likely moderate.
First-quarter earnings growth surprises to the upside thus far.
About 18 percent of Standard & Poor’s 500 companies have reported their first-quarter earnings.
Thus far, trends have been generally positive, as about 80 percent of companies have reported an upside surprise versus expectations.
While companies have expressed some caution around rising input costs and uncertainty around growth, as well as the geopolitical crisis in Russia/Ukraine, generally earnings have remained intact, in part driven by healthy consumer demand.
More broadly, earnings expectations for the full year now call for 10.2 percent year-over-year growth, ahead of the 7 percent forecast that was in place at the start of the year.
Analysts said this positive earnings growth helps offset the valuation compression that may continue as the Fed raises rates, setting the stage for modestly positive returns in the year ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.