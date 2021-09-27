“Experts tell us shopping for a new home is like shopping for a spouse. If you find one who ticks 85 percent of your boxes, put a ring on it. Chances are you won’t find any better.”
Such was the recommendation from the instructor of a Buyer Agent class I attended recently. While I do not wish to offer advice on match-making, it does raise an interesting question for home buyers: to buy an existing home, or build to suit?
The advantages of buying an existing home are self-evident, instant gratification being first and foremost. On the day of closing, you can call your home your own, move right in and start enjoying the security and amenities immediately. Doubtless, there will be surprises along the way – used homes, like life partners, all have their quirks not always immediately obvious during the courtship phase.
Even with 85 percent of your boxes ticked, there will still be compromises to be made as you are essentially living with another person’s choices. That said, this can be turned into a positive, as it gives you the opportunity to stamp your own mark on the home through remodeling and redecorating projects.
The alternative is to start from scratch and design and build your own home exactly the way you want it. For some, this can be a daunting and stressful process, for others an exciting and satisfying journey as you watch dreams and ideas materialize before your eyes. Instant gratification is not an end goal here – the process from finding a lot through moving into your new home can take years.
Questions to ask yourself during the design phase include an important one: Is this your forever home, or something to see you through the next five years of life? If the answer is the former, then you have license to design as quirky a house with as few compromises as your dreams allow – sunken jacuzzi in the middle of the floor in the master bedroom, mirrored ceilings … here, your priority is to enjoy the home for the rest of your days, not worry about resale.
If your new home is unlikely to be your forever home, caution is recommended in design and layout. Sticking to a more traditional three-bedroom, two-bath with an office will make sure your home appeals to a broader range of buyers when the time comes to sell.
Ultimately, there is no right or wrong. Whether to buy or build depends on the individual buyer’s budget, time frame and needs.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
