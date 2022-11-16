Equities closed higher Tuesday, spurred by another favorable read on inflation that further supported hopes for a downshift in Federal Reserve rate hikes ahead.
Rates moved lower, with the 10-year Treasury yield dipping below 3.8 percent for the first time since early October.
Underlying performance reflected a tone of slight optimism, with growth-style investments outperforming, including leadership from the technology and consumer sectors.
Global markets were higher as well, led by further gains in emerging-market stocks, which have rallied recently on prospects of less burdensome COVID-19 restrictions in the world’s second-largest economy.
Overall Tuesday;’s gain was consistent with the recent trend of improving market sentiment driven by an outlook for reduced Fed tightening.
Edward Jones analysts said they think this will continue to be the primary guide, and while they expect more bumps in the road ahead, the recent sharp rebound in both stocks and bonds is a good reminder of the importance of staying invested amid market volatility.
The headliner on Tuesday was the better-than-expected producer price index report, which offered further evidence that inflation pressures are moderating.
Core PPI (excluding food and energy) was flat in October versus September, well below consensus expectations for aa 0.4 percent month-over-month increase and the lowest such reading in two years.
PPI reflects price changes at the wholesale level, so the notable moderation in input prices is an encouraging sign for consumer prices ahead.
While it’s premature, in our view, to expect the Fed to fully let off the brakes, we expect inflation pressures to continue to subside heading into and through 2023.
We think the Fed will err on the side of caution and forge ahead with more rate hikes, but this data confirms to us that we’re near the point at which the size of the rate hikes can decline before the Fed eventually takes a pause to evaluate the impact of tighter policy on the economy.
The big U.S. retailers will report quarterly results this week with Walmart kicking things off on Tuesday.
The company’s adjusted profits came in ahead of consensus expectations, driven by healthy growth in revenue on still-solid demand that was aided by grocery items and seasonal promotions.
The company noted some softness in electronics, apparel and home goods, citing some price sensitivity in shopper behavior.
Further commentary from the other retailers this week will help round out the state of the consumer, but Walmart’s results are consistent with a houesehold spending trend that is decelerating, but not exhausted.
