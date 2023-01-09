U.S. equity markets rallied, more than reversing Thursday’s drop. The catalyst was the slower-than-expected wage growth reported in Friday’s payroll data, which eased some investor and central-bank fears about inflation.
Hiring remained robust, but moderating wages likely means that the Federal Reserve can continue to slow down its pace of rate hikes.
In response, long-term Treasury yields dropped to 3.55 percent.
Elsewhere, international markets were higher as eurozone headline Consumer Price Index growth came in softer than expected for December, but core CPI surprised slightly to the upside.
Emerging-market stocks continue to benefit from better headlines from China around the country’s reopening and support for the property sector.
The most important catalyst for the week was the December employment report, which offered some encouraging takeaways for the economy and the markets.
The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs, slightly more than expected, but this pace of gains was the slowest since December of 2020, while the prior two months’ gains where revised lower.
The unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent, matching the 50-year low reached in July 2022, even as participation jumped up, suggesting that the labor market remains tight. But the most encouraging part of the release was that wage growth came in less than expected, an indication that inflation pressures could be easing.
Average hourly earnings increased 4.6 percent from a year ago, coming in lower than the 5 percent estimate.
We don’t think today’s release changes the Fed’s near-term plans to keep hiking rates, but it does provide some relief that a recession is not imminent and that a wage-price spiral is not materializing.
The holiday-shortened week and the first of the new year ended on a positive note for both equities and bonds. U.S. equities rose but lagged, weighed by the declines in the mega-cap technology names.
On the other hand, international equities outperformed, led by emerging-market stocks.
China’s economy is slowly reopening after the government pivoted away from its zero-COVID-19 policy.
Also, policymakers are taking measures to support growth, which together with depressed valuations have helped trigger a 6 percent rally in the Hong Kong equity index.
We believe appropriate allocation to international stocks might help portfolios this year, and we see an opportunity in emerging-market stocks, especially if the U.S. dollar softens.
Next week all eyes will be on U.S. inflation and bank earnings, as the earnings season kicks off on January 13.
