Stocks finished lower, while bonds rallied, as private payrolls reported by ADP rose less than expected.
After a string of strong economic data and market performance in the first quarter of the year, April started with signs of a slowdown.
In response, the 10-year yield fell this morning to a seven-month low at around 3.30 percent, and more Fed rate cuts are being priced in the back half of the year.
Consistent with the market’s cautious undertone, the defensive sectors led while tech lagged.
Following a near 20 percent rally over the past 10 days, supported by OPEC’s production cut announcement, oil prices were little changed today at around $80.
Growth worries picked up this week after yesterday’s decline in U.S. job openings and a bigger-than-expected decline in the manufacturing PMI.
Even though investment spending and manufacturing activity are under pressure, consumer spending which is the main driver of the U.S. economy has stayed resilient.
Service-sector activity has held up better but also declined in March, as the PMI data revealed today.
While the banking crisis has come off a boil, the markets’ attention will likely turn to economic data to gauge the potential fallout from the stress in the banking system.
The main transmission channel would be a tightening in lending conditions as banks focus on building liquidity.
A possible decline in credit growth will potentially dampen economic growth but also help bring inflation back to the Fed’s target sooner.
The ongoing strength in the labor market remains a key supporting factor for incomes, confidence and spending.
But Edward Jones analysts expect some cracks to appear latter this year as companies look for opportunities to right-size costs as demand slows.
Today’s ADP private payrolls report showed that U.S. firms added 145,000 jobs in March, below estimates for a 210,000 gain.
While the ADP data have not been the most reliable guide for the official payroll numbers that are coming out on Friday (though markets will be closed in observance of the Good Friday holiday), they are consistent with some easing in the labor-market tightness.
The unemployment rate is expected to stay steady at 3.6 percent, with the economy adding 240,000 jobs.
Corporate earnings will also come into focus as the big banks kick off the second quarter earnings season on April 14.
Consensus calls for a 6.3 percent decline in earnings for the quarter, with the S&P 500 earnings anticipated to grow 1 percent in 2023, down from about 10 percent expected 12 months ago.
While downside pressures to earnings are likely to persist in the near term, it is encouraging that estimates now more realistically reflect the upcoming economic-growth slowdown, analysts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.