Equities were mixed Monday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 rising slightly while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished lower, thanks to weakness in Boeing shares.
Technology led Monday while energy and financials trailed, reflecting a defensive undertone amid news that COVID-19 variants are driving increased cases globally.
Ten-year benchmark yields were slightly lower, hovering below the 1.5 percent mark.
Overall, it was a quiet day as investors look ahead to the headliner of the week – Friday’s June employment report, which will shed fresh light on the momentum in the labor market.
The price of crude oil was down $1.22 at $72.83 per barrel.
The spot price of gold was up $1 at $1,778.80.
The daily stock report is provided by the Salida office of Edward Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.