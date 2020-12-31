U.S. equities closed the day higher, led by the energy sector, regaining some ground after Tuesday’s slight decline.
Global markets are mixed as investors balance additional virus restrictions in Europe against the vaccine rollout.
Today’s move in U.S. equities reflects a more optimistic tone with cyclical sectors (energy, materials and financials) outperforming, while defensives like utilities and consumer staples are lagging.
Oil and gold finished the day higher, while yields were little changed.
The overarching narrative for the market remains the same with the focus largely on fiscal stimulus, rising case counts and slower than expected vaccine distributions.
The holiday-shortened week has softened the intensity of that focus somewhat, with markets drifting slightly higher on lower trading volumes as we finish out the year.
The Senate blocked a vote on raising the stimulus checks to $2,000 and the bills passage is unlikely to pass with Republicans tying its success to unrelated claims.
Stocks are poised to hold on to solid gains for the year, though the 15 percent year-to-date return hardly tells the story of the market’s path in 2020.
During the past two months, U.S. large-cap stocks have risen notably, but have been outpaced by small-caps and international stocks, reflecting optimism around both the domestic and global recoveries ahead.
