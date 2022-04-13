U.S. equities reversed course late in the day and finished lower, as the jump in oil prices reignited inflation worries.
This morning’s CPI release showed that March inflation rose to the highest since 1981, but the core measure, which excludes food and energy, was not as bad as feared.
The 10-year Treasury yield pulled back to 2.72 percent, weighing on banks, which are scheduled to report first-quarter earnings in the next couple of days.
European markets were lower, but Chinese stocks rose amid growing hopes of policy easing to support the economy.
After falling to levels yesterday that prevailed before the start of the war in Ukraine, oil prices rebounded strongly today, as China is beginning to ease its COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai.
In light of the inflationary pressures that have worsened over the course of the past year, all eyes were on the March consumer price index today.
Inflation jumped 8.5 percent from a year ago, rising to another four-decade high.
However, excluding food and energy, inflation was slower than expected, and on a month-over-month basis, prices rose to their slowest pace since September of last year.
Roughly half of the headline increase was due to high energy prices, and shelter costs remained elevated.
However, used car prices, a key driver behind the elevated goods inflation in past months, declined the most since 1969.
We believe that March is likely to mark the peak for inflation, as comparisons to year-ago prices become tougher, goods inflation is likely to start easing as supply chains and inventory slowly normalize, and commodity prices stabilize.
However, with services price increases expected to stay elevated, inflation isn’t likely to recede to the Fed’s 2 percent target any time soon.
With headline inflation at 8.5 percent in March, unemployment at 3.6 percent, and the bond market already pricing in a 0.5 percent hike for the May and June meetings, we think that Fed officials will choose to speed up the move towards a more neutral policy stance with one or potentially two supersized rate hikes in the coming meetings.
For perspective, the Fed hasn’t raised rates by a half-point since 2000.
At the same time, policymakers are looking to shrink the Fed’s almost $9 trillion bond holdings, a process also known as quantitative tightening.
We believe that there is enough underlying strength that the economy can withstand an initial move to a neutral policy setting.
However, the removal of the Fed support and rising borrowing costs will likely lead to a slowing economy in the coming months, which is already reflected in some leading indicators.
We believe an allocation in the middle of the equity/fixed-income range is appropriate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.