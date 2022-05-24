Equities closed sharply higher Monday with major U.S. indices up more than 1.5 percent.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index last week briefly fell into a bear market (down 20 percent from its recent high) but is now down about -17 percent for the year.
The technology-heavy Nasdaq remains in bear market territory, now down about -26 percent for the year.
Meanwhile, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield inched higher, now at 2.86 percent levels but still well below recent highs of 3.2 percent.
The price of crude oil was up 35 cents at $110.63 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $9.80 to $1,851.90.
Energy prices remain stubbornly high, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil still hovering above $110 levels as demand from China may start to rise as lockdowns ease.
President Joe Biden noted at a joint news conference in Tokyo, Japan, this weekend that he is considering lifting tariffs on Chinese goods that were introduced by the previous administration.
Around two-thirds of Chinese imports to the U.S. are subject to 25 percent tariffs.
There was some lift in global market sentiment after these comments, as lower tariffs may support better pricing and help with elevated inflationary pressures.
However, while manufacturers may see some relief on import prices, the broader pressures on supply chains and labor supply would remain in place.
Nonetheless, Asian markets broadly responded well to the updates, as well as news that COVID-19 cases in Shanghai, China, now seem to be on a downward path.
After big earnings misses from retail giants like Walmart and Target over the past couple of weeks, investors will be following upcoming earnings reports from retailers like Costco, Macy’s and Dollar General this week.
Notably investors will be listening for clues that consumers may be heading to low-cost value stores like Dollar Tree and Dollar General as inflation rises and fears of recession increase.
Last week Target officials reported that while they saw an increase in prices in areas like fuel and freight, they continued to see a relatively resilient consumer, with store traffic remaining intact even in May.
Retailers were seeing a shift in what consumers were purchasing as they were emerging from the pandemic as well; for example, they were seeing fewer televisions and bikes purchased and more luggage and professional clothes.
Investors will be watching for signs of these consumption patterns continuing in this week’s earnings as well.
