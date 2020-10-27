U.S. equities ended the day lower.
The energy and industrial sectors led decliners.
Corporate news was light as investors wait for many large technology and energy companies to report earnings later this week.
Treasury yields fell as prices rose.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 650 points, or 2.3 percent, to 27,685.
The spot price of gold fell $2.00 to $1,903.20.
Crude oil fell $1.30 to $38.55 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.59 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is trading lower at .80 percent.
