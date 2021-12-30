It was another quiet day with equity markets spending much of Wednesday hovering around the unchanged mark before finishing modestly in positive territory.
Higher-yielding sectors like real estate, consumer staples and utilities were among the leaders while the NASDAQ, small-caps and energy sector lagged today.
That said, most asset classes and sectors moved within a narrow band amid typical low trading volume in the final days of the year.
Gold prices were slightly lower, as were global equity markets.
Meanwhile, Treasury yields were notably higher, with the 10-year rate moving back above 1.5 percent for the first time in several weeks.
It was a light day on the economic calendar, but the release of the latest inventory reports showed that retail inventories rose by 2 percent in November (versus October), well ahead of the 0.5 percent consensus expectation and a sharp acceleration from the previous month’s reading.
Wholesale inventories also rose by 1.2 percent. This is consistent with our view that an inventory investment cycle will be a supportive part of the economic growth story in 2022 as supply chain bottlenecks begin to clear and business investment acceleratees to meet elevated demand.
The S&P 500 has risen more than 27 percent this year and appears to be maintaining a positive disposition in 2022.
Small-cap equities are up as well, but have trailed large-caps amid worries over the pace of economic growth, rising labor costs and high inflation.
Global equities have logged more modest gains this year as the global growth story has lagged that of the U.S.
We think diversification across asset classes and sectors will be rewarded in the coming year as market volatility picks up and leadership continues to rotate amid the shifting monetary policy and economic landscape.
