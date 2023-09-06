First Colorado Land Office named Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce presents the September Business of the Month award to First Colorado Land Office. From left front are Dan Ridenour, Karin Naccarato, Eva Egbert, Tessla Patton, Harry Payton, Sherry Turner, Beatrice Price, Barbara Pearson-Sawyer, Julie Kersting, Jeff Post, Laura Ostrom, Cailin Bearss, Cindy Brown, Lori May, Cathy Harbick and Darcy Shaffer. Back: Sam Johnson, Nick Lombardi, Nancy Hollen, Dave Potts, Justin Tanner, Taylor Mathis, Hillary Mitchek, Sierra O'Neill, Ashley Foreman, Wayne Sawyer, Bill Dobson, Mark Moore, Wade Harris, Hank Martin and Gary Buchanan. Children in front are Diane O'Neill and Sawyer O'Neill.