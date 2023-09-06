First Colorado Land Office named Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce named First Colorado Land Office as the September Business of the Month.
Started in 1973, First Colorado Land Office has been providing the Chaffee County community with every type of real estate transaction for 50 years now. Current owner Jeff Post purchased it in 2006. In 2009 a satellite office was established at 202 N. F St., and in 2018 a branch in Buena Vista opened.
“I think that because we’re a real estate company everybody assumes we only help with real estate needs,” general manager Laura Ostrom said, “but we contribute pretty heavily to every nonprofit in the area as well. We’re pretty proud of our team across the entire company and we appreciate the loyalty and longevity of the brokers that work with us.”
Post said, “We have been blessed to be able to serve the region with professional real estate services. We cherish our relationships with other real estate companies and professionals in the region. We want to thank the community for all their support.”
A community celebration to commemorate First Colorado Land Office’s 50th anniversary is planned to take place sometime this month, Ostrom said, although a date has not been set.
The event is to show their deep appreciation for both the families who have been here for generations and the new members of our community, she said.
Visit First Colorado Land Office in Salida at 7385 U.S. 50 and call the business at 719-539-6682. To reach the office in Buena Vista, call 719-395-0200 or visit 306 E. Main St.
