Equity markets shrugged off an initial bounce and finished Tuesday lower, with all eyes on the Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday afternoon.
Investors remain concerned that the Fed will have to hike rates more aggressively to combat inflation.
Inflation data Tuesday showed that the PPI, a measure of input costs for businesses, rose to more than 10.8 percent year-over-year in May, and the monthly growth was almost twice that of April.
U.S. Treasuries have risen past 3 percent with the 10-year sitting at around 3.48 percent, as the markets anticipate higher interest rates.
The price of oil, which has been one of the largest contributors to inflation is hovering around $118 per barrel.
Internationally, global markets are coming under pressure following the sell-off on Monday and Tuesday in the U.S.
The cost of energy made up the lion’s share of the hot producer price index reading Tuesday morning.
Energy has seen recent price hikes as demand remains strong and supply continues to be constrained.
The hot inflation reading will likely give the Fed reason to hike rates more aggressively than originally expected.
The fixed-income market reacted to the inflation reading strongly this week, moving higher in anticipation of higher interest rates.
Although many had hoped to see a peak in inflation, it seems there are sufficient pressures pushing price increases at a rapid pace.
Bear markets can be financially and emotionally stressful for investors, and are a reason that some might deviate from their financial plans.
Bear markets have historically lasted around 18 months and have average losses near 35 percent.
There could be more pain ahead, but it’s important that investors stay true to their financial plans and goals.
Knee-jerk reactions to pull money out of the market or make wholesale portfolio moves can lead to investors missing out on strong trading days and incur punitive fees that diminish returns.
Ed Jones analysts said they recommend staying invested, but “we slightly favor a defensive posture with a slight overweight to value-style shares.”
