Chamber corner – Captain Zipline

Captain Zipline recently was welcomed to Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Captain Zipline has been owned and operated since 2021 by the Spomer family and owns the title of the first commercial zipline in the state of Colorado.
Captain Zipline was the first to offer the experience of flying over 200-foot high-rising cliffs.
Since opening, the attraction has added Colorado’s largest aerial challenge park, with 120 obstacles spread out among a variety of skill-leveled courses that can suit the whole family.
Group discounts, military discounts and combo packages are available.
