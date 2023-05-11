Chamber corner – Captain Zipline

Joshua Spomer of Captain Zipline cuts the red ribbon held by Vaqueros Russ Johnson and Mark Moore to mark the adventure park joining Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. From left front are Johnson, Joshua Spomer, Diane Spomer, Karin Naccarato and Moore. Middle: Autumn Spomer, Stan Spomer and Art Gentile. Back: Dave Chelf, Michael Varnum, Hank Martin and Heather Adams.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Captain Zipline recently was welcomed to Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Captain Zipline has been owned and operated since 2021 by the Spomer family and owns the title of the first commercial zipline in the state of Colorado.

