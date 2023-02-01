U.S. indexes reversed their pre-market losses and finished higher after the release of the employment cost index, which showed that wage growth is slowing even with near record-low unemployment.
Private wages and salaries rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter, down from a 1.2 percent gain in the third quarter.
While the annual pace of growth remains elevated at 5.1 percent, the sequential improvement is aligned with other data that support a downshift in the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Economic data were mostly positive abroad, as the euro area avoided a recession after the economy expanded at the end of last year, and China’s manufacturing PMI moved back into expansion for the first time since September.
Elsewhere, bonds were stable, with the 10-year Treasury yield down slightly at 3.53 percent.
With the S&P 500 up about 5.5 percent, stocks logged their best January since 2019, supported by better inflation data and hopes for a Fed pause.
Historically, a positive January bodes well for the full-year market performance.
However, the coast is not yet clear, according to Edward Jones analysts, because along with better inflation trends, there are now more signs of an economic growth slowdown.
Corporate earnings are now under pressure amid a slowdown in revenue growth and still high labor costs, compressing profitability.
Earnings growth estimates for 2023 have fallen to slightly under 3 percent from the 9.5 percent analysts were expecting a year ago.
If a mild recession emerges, earnings will likely decline this year. But assuming a possible downturn is not deep or prolonged, corporate profits should hold up better than during past recessions, and the decline in valuations last year provides a potential buffer.
Wednesday all eyes will be on the Fed’s first policy announcement for the year, with Jerome Powell’s press conference being the key focus.
The Fed is expected to downshift to a quarter-point increase from December’s 0.5 percent hike, in what could prove to be one of the last hikes in the tightening cycle.
In recent weeks many Committee members have endorsed a smaller hike, and as a result, markets now put the odds of a 0.25 percent increase at near 100 percent.
One additional and potentially final hike in March would then bring the fed funds rate to about 5 percent, at which point analysts said they think the Fed can pause to evaluate conditions.
Inflation remains well above the Fed’s target, and financial conditions have loosened recently so Powell is likely to push back against expectations for rate cuts, which is likely a step too far for now.
While any hawkish comments can trigger volatility, markets could still point to the trend of disinflation that has emerged as a reason to expect less restrictive policy down the road.
Over the past couple of months investors have gained more confidence that the inflation tide is receding, helping sentiment stabilize.
But as inflation data now match expectations, markets might need some further fuel to continue to march higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.