Equity markets slid again Thursday on the back of weakening economic data and contracting corporate margins.
Value- and growth-style stocks were largely neck and neck during the sell-off.
Another big market overhang is the Federal Reserve and its aggressive rate-hiking cycle to combat inflation.
Investor sentiment is souring as the narrative around a soft-landing becomes less likely.
Following suit, European and Asian shares were also sharply lower.
In the bond market, yields were higher as fixed-income investors continue to digest Fed rate-hike expectations; however, the U.S. 10-year yield is still lower than 3.5 percent, now trading around 3.4 percent.
Although inflation has slowed, it has come at the cost of weakening economic data, which has proven to be a headwind for equity markets, while a still-aggressive Fed has capped any gains in the fixed-income market.
Retail-sales growth surprised to the downside in the latest reading, pointing to a consumer who is losing their propensity to spend as excess savings are drawn down and prices rise.
Lower consumer spending usually leads to a period of higher unemployment and to softer margins for corporations.
News has also been trickling in from the tech sector that layoffs are growing in size and frequency, as Amazon starts to lay off more than 18,000 employees along with Meta, Alphabet, Microsoft and Salesforce.
The job market is often the last shoe to drop before a recessionary period takes shape, and recent layoff announcements stoke fears that a recession is coming this year.
Edward Jones analysts said they think there will be a recession in early 2023, but they expect the recession to be shallower and shorter than the historical average.
The U.S. dollar has weakened recently as China reopens and supply chains heal.
A weakening dollar is a tailwind for international and emerging-market economies as refinancing debt and energy costs decline in local currency terms.
Analysts expect the dollar to continue to retrace, particularly as any recessionary period ends and a recovery takes shape, likely boosting international returns.
However, analysts do expect volatility in the near term as economic data shifts quickly and the path of inflation takes shape in the new year.
