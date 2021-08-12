U.S. equity markets finished higher, with the Dow and the S&P 500 reaching records following a more modest rise in consumer prices in July.
European and Asian markets were also higher, and oil prices reversed their morning decline, triggered by a report that the U.S. will urge OPEC to increase production more quickly.
The materials and industrials sectors led the gains, while technology and health care underperformed. The 10-year government bond yield was little changed at 1.33 percent, after falling as low as 1.13 percent last week.
In the bond market 10-year Treasury yields are trading at 1.33 percent. The spot price of gold was up $21.9 to $1,753.60 and the price of crude oil was up $0.97 at $69.26.
The market’s focus today was on inflation, which, while still elevated, increased at a more moderate pace in July. The latest data on the consumer price index showed that inflation rose by 5.4 percent from a year ago, in line with estimates, and the core index, which strips out food and energy, rose by 4.3 percent, edging lower from June.
Prices in categories that have experienced rapid increases over the last couple of months and are tied to the reopening of the economy, such as used cars, moderated.
Also, prices for motor-vehicle insurance and for airline fares declined slightly.
On the other hand, the food-away-from-home (restaurants) price index rose the most since February 1981, likely driven by labor shortages and wage increases in the leisure sector.
Today’s data are aligned with the Fed’s view that the outsized gains will ease. However, ongoing challenges, including supply shortages and hiring difficulties, are likely to keep inflation elevated for the remainder of the year.
The path of inflation and hiring will be closely monitored in the coming months because of the Fed policy implications.
Policymakers are looking for a couple more data points of further improvement in the labor market in order to take the first step towards removing some of the extraordinary accommodation that continues to be provided, even as the economy has recovered nicely.
Tapering of the Fed’s bond purchases is likely to be announced in the coming months and executed near the end of the year, which would mean that the Fed will continue to expand its balance sheet, but at a slower pace.
This process triggered some volatility back in 2014 and a brief equity pullback, but this time it could potentially prove less disruptive for the markets. Given the strength in this year’s economic data, investors are already likely anticipating the Fed to dial down its accommodation.
