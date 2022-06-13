Equities finished lower on Friday, as the latest data on consumer prices added to worries around higher interest rates and lower economic activity.
The technology, consumer discretionary and financial services sectors were under the most pressure on the day, while utilities and consumer staples held up better, signaling a defensive posturing heading into the weekend.
Value outpaced growth investments as technology lagged, an ongoing theme this year spurred by the impact of rising interest rates.
Overall, stocks are still above the late-May lows, reflecting the fact that there are still positive fundamental elements within the investment backdrop.
The key focus Friday was the latest inflation report, which showed that consumer prices rose by 8.6 percent year-over-year in May.
This was driven largely by a surge in gasoline prices stemming from the continued rise in crude oil prices as well as further increases in at-home food costs.
Looking at the core consumer price index, which strips out the volatility of food and energy costs, inflation was up by an annualized 6 percent rate, driven by a jump in auto prices (which had recently been in a downtrend) along with higher shelter costs.
Longer-term inflation expectations indicate that markets are not pricing in a broader period of runaway inflation.
Instead, inflation concerns are centered on the next one to two years.
Two-year Treasury yields were sharply higher Friday, while 10-year yields rose, but were up notably less than shorter-term rates.
In commodity markets, the price of crude oil fell 92 cents to $120.59 per barrel.
The spot price of gold rose $23.20 to $1,876.
