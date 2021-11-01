Equities finished slightly to the upside on Friday, shrugging off a string of disappointing earnings announcements to cap off a fourth straight weekly gain.
Global markets were mostly higher as well, while oil prices reversed an early decline to continue their sharp rally that began back in August.
Ten-year yields were little changed, holding below the 1.6 percent level ahead of next weeks Fed meeting.
All told, markets closed out a strong October, as the latest economic and earnings trends continue to support a broadly positive outlook.
Earnings announcements were in the driver’s seat this week, with reports from Apple and Amazon taking the wheel on Friday.
Apple’s revenue growth came in below consensus expectations for the first time in four years, citing supply constraints as a sizable drag on sales.
Amazon also missed expectations, as rising labor costs and supply bottlenecks weighed on earnings growth. Given Apple and Amazon’s size, weakness in these stocks is having a notable impact on the S&P 500 today.
Heading into the holiday shopping season, these announcements signal that supply-chain challenges are likely to show up again in the fourth quarter.
We suspect the combination of supply disruptions and rising wage expenses will pull S&P 500 profit margins down from recent record highs and could produce some additional earnings disappointments ahead, particularly given elevated expectations.
That said, we believe we remain at a favorable stage in the corporate profit cycle, and renewed momentum in economic growth next year should, in our view, provide ongoing support to earnings growth and broader equity-market performance.
The latest read on U.S. personal income and spending released on Friday showed that spending rose modestly in September, while overall income fell in the month.
Neither result is particularly surprising, as the 0.3 percent month-over-month increase in personal spending reflects further labor-market improvement that has been countered by ongoing pandemic challenges and supply-chain disruptions that have held back consumption.
Auto sales were the standout, declining sharply due to what we suspect is the persistent chip shortage.
Meanwhile, the headlong month-over-month drop in income is somewhat misleading, as the expiration of federal unemployment benefits masked the strong rise in wages.
With aggregate demand remaining quite strong, labor shortages are likely to produce further support to wage growth ahead.
We think these readings are consistent with our view that the economic expansion remains intact, but wage gains will keep upward pressure on inflation, supporting a shift from the Fed toward less monetary stimulus, which will be the key focus for the market as the Fed meets next week.
