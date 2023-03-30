Chamber corner – Valley Glass

The owners of Valley Glass recently were welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at their new location at 830 W. First St.
Valley Glass is a full-service glass shop specializing in commercial storefront fabrication and installation, custom shower installation and insulated glass unit replacement.
