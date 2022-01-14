by Arlene Shovald
Holiday business in Salida was, for the most part, good this year, with everyone who was contacted in a small sample reporting a good season. However, there are still concerns about supply chains and workforce related to the COVID-19 situation.
Jim Fontana, owner of Ace Hardware on U.S. 50, said, “In general business was good. We were up about 3 percent, but price changes are affecting what we do. We’re having a lot of supply chain issues and we’re trying to find merchandise. I don’t know where we’re headed with the COVID thing but we are all in this together.”
Stephanie Perko at Kaleidoscope Toys said, “Business was great. It was so nice to see everybody and we’re always thankful for the support. It felt like we were busier this year than last. We did offer delivery and curbside pickup, and all of our staff is vaccinated and we wore masks to keep our customers safe.”
Karen Van Note, owner of Dragonfly Gifts, said, “Business has never been better. We had lots of nice folks come in, both locals and visitors, and business was better than last year.”
Nate Porter, owner of Salida Mountain Sports, said, “Holiday business was outstanding, even better than last year and better than 2019. We tried our best to stay ahead of the product curve and right now business is golden.”
Salida Mountain Sports offered delivery and pickup.
Mark Rittman, owner of The Maverick Potter, said, “Business went really well. Pretty steady. Everybody was getting gifts.”
Ryan Bartosh, general manager at Moonlight Pizza and Brewpub, said the snow helped business there.
“It was pretty slow until the snow came and the mountain opened,” he said. “Then we got all the traffic. It made me realize how much Salida relies on the mountain and the river. We did a nice business.”
Loni Walton, owner of YOLO, a clothing store, said, “We had a good season. I was happy with it. We weren’t selling lots of jackets or gloves until the snow kicked in, and then we had lots of people coming for those things. It was nice and busy.”
On U.S. 50, Donald Morris, owner of Premium Candy Store at 404 E. U.S. 50, said he just started carrying candy and for the first year things went OK.
“One of the biggest problems was people couldn’t find us,” he said. “Our address wasn’t included in The Mountain Mail ad, but people made an effort to find us.”
Jennifer Madrid, an owner at 50 Burger on U.S. 50, said, “We did really well. The snow came in at just the right time, and we had lots of big families. Everybody seemed happy to come and visit.”
Lori Roberts, executive director of Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, said, “People did well this year, and if this continues it will bring a good sales tax return with retail. The only concern I have is with dining. We need to protect our restaurants and our lodging. They keep a driving force in the community.
“One of the first things people ask at the chamber is where is a good place to eat, and it is scary that some of our restaurants have had to curb some service because of labor issues. They can’t get employees. The closures and cutbacks are clearly on a labor basis.”
