As expected, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.25 percent today, bringing the fed funds rate to 4.75 percent - 5.0 percent.
The FOMC balanced two messages at this meeting: one around battling inflation, and the other around providing support for the turmoil in the banking system.
On the banking crisis, the Federal Reserve remains ready to continue to use its liquidity tools to support the banking sector as needed, through areas like offering emergency lending and increasing the flow of dollars.
While it acknowledged that recent turmoil in the banking sector may lead to tighter credit conditions and a slowdown in economic activity, it continues to see the U.S. banking system as “sound and resilient.”
On the inflation front, the FOMC continues to use its monetary policy tools to slow economic activity and cool inflation by raising rates by 0.25 percent and bringing the fed funds rate to around 5.0 percent.
Importantly, FOMC members believe the Fed may be closer now to the end of its tightening cycle.
Key takeaways from Wednesday’s Fed meeting
Perhaps one of the key takeaways from the March meeting is that the FOMC maintained its outlook for a peak fed funds rate of 5.1 percent.
This implies that perhaps one more rate hike of 0.25 percent may be ahead of us, which is in line with current market expectations.,
The statement released by the Fed shifted to a softer tone on rate hikes as well, from “ongoing rate increases will be appropriate” to “some additional policy firming may be appropriate.”
Markets may have initially welcomed this news, as historically the end of a Fed tightening cycle has been positive for both stock- and bond-market returns.
Second, the Fed expects some tightening in the economy after the recent banking-sector turmoil.
The Fed, however, also acknowledged that the recent volatility in the U.S. banking system may weigh on the economy.
The FOMC statement noted that “recent developments are likely to result in tighter credit conditions for households and businesses and to weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation.
The extent of these effects is uncertain.”
This was also reflected in the Fed lowering its projections for economic growth in 2023 and 2024.
Chairman Jerome Powell did highlight that the length and magnitude of this potential economic tightening is still unknown, as the crisis is quite recent, and may also turn out to be more benign if conditions improve quickly.
Finally, Powell reiterated a firm message that the Fed remains steady and willing to step in as needed to support the stability of the banking sector.
This includes continuing with its emergency lending facility and its long-standing “discount window” program, and supporting the flow of dollars globally.
The Federal Reserve has stepped in with emergency measures and global coordination much more rapidly than it has during past crises, including the financial crisis of 2008.
While the impact of recent regional-bank turmoil is not yet fully known, Powell did reiterate that “our banking system is sound and resilient with strong capital and liquidity.”
Overall, stock markets fell and bond yields moved lower after Wednesday’s Fed meeting, in part because of the ongoing uncertainty around the imp-acts of recent banking-sector volatility.
Also, keep in mind that stocks had rallied sharply earlier this week heading into the FOMC meeting and remain modestly higher for the week.
While it does take time for a crisis of confidence to ease, we continue to believe that there are not yet signs of wide-scale contagion or systemic risk in the U.S. banking system.
Large banks have solid balance sheets, diversified sources of revenues, and more regulation today than in 2008.
While tighter credit conditions may impact economic activity, the silver lining may be that inflation, particularly the stickier services inflation, may ultimately start to moderate as well.
As the Fed projections indicate, headline and core inflation are likely headed lower, and interest-rate hikes are closer to an end.
According to Edward Jones analysts, a modest economic downturn continues to remain the base-case scenario, and markets over the past 15 months have reflected some (or even much) of this outcome.
We recommend investors work with advisors to continue to use market volatility to rebalance, diversify and add quality investments at better prices ahead of a potentially more sustainable rebound to come.
