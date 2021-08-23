Led by technology stocks, U.S. equities rebounded on Friday, trimming this week’s decline.
The spread of the delta variant, hints that the Fed is preparing to announce the tapering of its bond purchases, and the ongoing Chinese regulatory crackdown have all contributed to the recent uptick in volatility.
Asian markets continue to underperform, driven by Chinese equities, which are now down more than 20 percent for the year.
Oil remained under pressure, as prices were down for the seventh consecutive session, the longest streak since late 2019.
The 10-year government bond yield rose to 1.26 percent, and the dollar pulled back slightly from an eight-month high against currencies.
There was no economic data released today in the U.S., and the focus remains on COVID-19 trends and central-bank policies.
The recovery continues to progress, but the recent drop in consumer sentiment, triggered by the spread of the delta COVID-19 variant, suggests that growth might slow more than expected in the third quarter.
With vaccinations broadly available, and in the absence of another wave of restrictions on activity, the economic fallout can be contained, in our view.
And, so far, timely labor-market indicators, like the initial jobless claims reported yesterday, are trending in the right direction.
Global equities logged their biggest weekly loss since February, with emerging markets faring the worst.
While uncomfortable, the uptick in volatility is not surprising in the context of the mostly uninterrupted rise in stocks since last year, with the S&P 500 doubling from the March 2020 bottom.
The last time stocks had a 5 percent or more pullback was about nine months ago, which is about twice the long-term average.
We remain confident about the sustainability of the bull market and economic expansion as corporate earnings continue to rise, the full reopening of the economy is still ahead of us, and interest rates remain very low.
That said, we expect volatility to pick up in the coming months and the pace of gains to slow.
