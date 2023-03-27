Stocks pare back early losses

Equities finished higher on Friday even as jitters over stress among global banks persists into the weekend.
Deutsche bank is just the latest name to come under notable selling pressure as investors worry about the overall health of the banking system and the economy.
The tech heavy NASDAQ relatively outperformed the value heavy Dow Jones.
Elsewhere, bond yields fell with the 10-year treasury around 3.4 percent, a cautious move by investors who expect economy fundamentals to deteriorate in the short-term.
European and Asian shares slid.
Commodities across the board seemed to move lower as well, driven by the price of oil, which could come as a sigh of relief for policymakers concerned about inflation, but the move also reflects lower forward-looking economic demand estimates as investors price-in slower economic growth.
After two U.S. bank failures (SVB, Signature), markets have been on edge amid worries that financial stress could spread across the broader banking system.
The spotlight has shifted to Deutsche Bank Friday, with the German lender’s shares falling sharply and the price of credit default swaps (an instrument of insurance against bond default) spiking.
After the recent fall of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse that resulted in a buyout from UBS, investors are taking a sharp pencil to other European banks that may appear vulnerable.
It’s premature to assume Deutsche Bank is headed for the same fate as Credit Suisse, but this is consistent with analysts view that turmoil in the banking system is unlikely to disappear as quickly as it emerged.
Deutsche Bank has faced financial challenges for many years so recent conditions have likely amplified existing weakness.
This is not to suggest this is all smoke and no fire, but we do think there are differences between what is playing out with DB and what’s transpired with smaller bank failures i the U.S., which have been concentrated in banks with unique customer bases and abnormally high levels of uninsured deposits.
Overall, markets are likely to remain anxious over the prospects of the tuurmoil spreading across the banking system, with today’s DB news adding to that anxiety.
Analysts said they believe there are notable differences between today and the crisis in 2008, and we maintain our view that while the turmoil will continue to rattle markets, we do not believe this will result in a widespread U.S. banking crisis.
Despite Friday’s weakness, markets are holding up for the week and are higher since the banking crisis started two weeks ago.
Looking under the market’s hood, the financial services sector has experienced the most weakness given the declines in bank stocks, most notably within the small and regional banks with the regional bank subsector of the S&P 500 down 35 percent this year.
Elsewhere, the consumer discretionary, technology, and communications services sectors are notable outperformers, with the tech sector up nearly 20 percent this year, benefitting from the sharp drop in interest rates spurred by downward revisions to expectations for further Fed rate hikes.
