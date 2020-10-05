U.S. stocks were mostly lower Friday in a choppy trading session, headlined by news that President Trump has contracted COVID-19. Democratic challenger Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for the virus.
September nonfarm payroll growth missed expectations, while the unemployment rate fell from 8.4 percent to 7.9 percent.
Corporate news was light.
U.S. Treasuries were mixed.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 509 points, or 2 percent, for the week. On Friday, it was down 134 points to 27,683.
Gold fell $8.50 to $1,907.80.
Crude oil fell $1.72 to $37.00 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading higher at 1.48 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .69 percent.
