Equity markets finished higher Monday, with the Dow gaining more than 300 points.
Ten-year yields were up slightly Monday to .85 percent, compared with .88 percent to start the month.
AstraZeneca announced its vaccine candidate has shown 90 percent effectiveness, while Regeneron received emergency use authorization in the U.S. for its antibody treatment.
Crude oil rose $.42 to $42.84 a barrel. Gold declined $37.20 to $1,835.20.
