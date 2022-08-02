Global equity markets finished lower, driven by an escalation in U.S./China tensions over Taiwan.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking American politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years, prompting China to announce missile tests and military drills, setting the stage for a deterioration in the already tense relationship between the two countries.
Asian equities lagged, while European indexes held up better.
Bonds also pulled back and yields rose after Fed officials signaled that the Central bank has more work to do to fight inflation, implying that the market expectations for a Fed pivot might be premature.
Oil prices were little changed, with West Texas Intermediate at $94. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 2.74 percent, and the futures market priced in a slightly higher peak in the fed funds rate in the first half of 2023.
Longer-term bond yields rose the most in almost two months, driving bond prices lower.
Before today’s move the 10-year Treasury yield had fallen almost 1 percent from its mid-June peak based on expectations for a Fed pivot after the summer.
With more signs of growth weakening and price pressures easing, we think that the Fed will likely move more gradually in the three remaining meetings of the year.
But the rate cuts currently assumed bny the futures market in 2023 might not materialize if inflation proves stickier than expected.
Ed Jones analysts said they think that today’s hawkish commentary from some FOMC members aimed to somewhat recalibrate the expectations that the Fed will soon let off the breaks.
In terms of portfolio positioning, despite this years disappointing fixed-income performance and amid geopolitical tensions and elevated recession risks, we think that bonds can serve as a portfolio ballast.
If these worries recede there could be more upside in yields, but in such a scenario, balanced portfolios are likely to benefit from improved equity returns.
With worries that the U.S. economy is in the recession or possibly headed toward one, investors will be looking at the jobs data on Friday to gauge whether the positive momentum in the labor market can be maintained.
The release of the JOLTS data this morning showed a decline in the near-record number of openings, which suggests a cooling in the labor market, but it also signals that wage pressures might start to ease.
The imbalance between the supply and demand for labor has been one of the factors that has contributed to the spike in inflation over the past year.
Therefore, a slowdown in the pace of job gains and a narrowing of the gap between job openings and the number of unemployed likely be welcomed by the Fed at this stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.