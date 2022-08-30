New business repairs small engines

Steve and Joni Hansen stand in their new Small Engine Repair Shop, in the alley by 431 W. 10th St. in Salida. The shop takes in lawn mowers, chainsaws, weed trimmers, snowblowers and other such machinery.

 Photos by Lijah Sampson

Owners of lawn mowers, weed trimmers, chainsaws, snowblowers and other machinery with small engines now have a place in Salida where they can get their appliances repaired.

Turn off I Street onto West 10th Street to find Salida Small Engine Repair, with a red roof in an alleyway by 431 W. 10th St. The shop opened in June and is run by Steve and Joni Hansen, who moved to Salida a year ago.

