New business repairs small engines

Owners of lawn mowers, weed trimmers, chainsaws, snowblowers and other machinery with small engines now have a place in Salida where they can get their appliances repaired.
Turn off I Street onto West 10th Street to find Salida Small Engine Repair, with a red roof in an alleyway by 431 W. 10th St. The shop opened in June and is run by Steve and Joni Hansen, who moved to Salida a year ago.
Steve grew up in Buena Vista, while Joni is from Lewiston, Idaho. Steve has had the dream of owning a small engine repair shop since he was young, he said. He fixed his first engine, a 3-horsepower engine on a Sears Rototiller, when he was 8 years old.
For his full-time job, Steve works for McFarland Oil, delivering gas to construction sites. Joni works at the hospital.
Business has been good so far, but starting the shop and getting set up with distributors has been expensive, the Hansens said. If business gets better, Steve said it would be nice to work full time at the shop.
At the shop, Joni does the organizing, inventory and social media, while Steve handles the mechanics. “It’s about self-gratification,” Steve said. “When it comes in it’s broken; when it leaves it runs like a top.”
Joni said she likes being in the shop because it’s time she spends with her husband.
At the repair shop they also balance and sharpen mower blades, and Steve makes custom chainsaw chains.
Currently people can drop off or pick up at the shop Mondays through Saturdays. Joni is present during the day, and Steve becomes available around 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, the couple will be there all day. They will also do service calls.
Steve charges by the half hour, $30 for 30 minutes of his time. With the added expenses for the cost of parts, most general services end up being $80-$100, he said.
“Once word got out, we realized that people really did have a need for this,” Joni said. Their closest competitor is in Cañon City. Jim Fontana at Salida Ace Hardware has been their biggest cheerleader, by sending people their way and making their location known, Steve added.
Salida Small Engine Repair can help people with any level of experience. “You have some people come in who like to keep their machine in pristine condition, and then other people come in who have never even changed the oil,” Joni said.
Common mistakes that people make regarding small engines include not draining the gas tank before storage, which wrecks the carburetor because ethanol in the gas hardens the diaphragm and gaskets, and not using the right kind of gas, Steve said. Smaller engines need higher-octane fuel than bigger engines, he explained.
The Hansens want people to know they are here in Salida, ready to help people. When business picks up more, they hope to hire employees. Good candidates would be people who have a desire to learn, Steve said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.