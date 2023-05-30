FIBArk Whitewater Festival announced Salida Brewing Company is the event’s premier beer sponsor.
In celebration of the 75th anniversary of FIBArk, Salida Brewing is launching The Commodore Lite Lager to mark the occasion.
The beer is an “easy-drinking, low-carb lager” that pours a “pale straw color with a dense-white head. It tastes of light, fruity esters from American lager yeast with minimal hop bitterness,” a press release stated.
In addition to Commodore Lite Lager, Penelope Cruiser Hazy IPA, Duke Waverly Pilsner, Backcountry Betty American Wheat, Whitewater Cowboy Red Ale and Diego the Mariachi Singer Mexican Lager will be available in the Riverside Park beer tent.
“Salida Brewing Company is thrilled to be partnering with one of our community’s touchstone events,” Austin Smith of Salida Brewing Company said. “As a local brewery born along the banks of the Arkansas River, FIBArk is a natural partnership for our brewers. Can’t wait to serve up some Commodores and cold ones to our community in the festival’s milestone 75th year.”
“FIBArk is committed to supporting local businesses and organizations,” Lindsay Sutton-Stephens, FIBArk event chairwoman, said. “We are grateful to our friends at Salida Brewing Company for celebrating our diamond anniversary with a signature lager and coming alongside the festival to serve those who are thirsty with the finest Arkansas Valley brews.”
The FIBArk Whitewater Festival will take place June 15-18 at Riverside Park.
