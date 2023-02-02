Stocks turned around early losses to finish the day higher after the Federal Reserve released their 25-basis-point (0.25 percent) rate-hike decision.
Value-style stocks outperformed growth as yields fell.
Fixed-income investors took the Fed commentary in a positive light, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling to trade around 3.4 percent along with a fall in the Japanese and U.K. benchmark 10-year yields.
In the energy markets, U.S. natural gas has fallen significantly from its high of more than $10 last year, now trading around $2.6. Oil prices sank more than 2 percent after OPEC+ stuck to their current oil output levels and after reports showed U.S. crude-oil inventories have risen sharply.
The Federal Open Market Committee hiked rates by 25 basis points (0.25 percent), bringing the target funds rate to 4.5 percent-4.75 percent.
This is a noted slowdown from the recent 50- and 75-basis-point hikes the Fed has enacted to fight inflation.
However, with inflationary trends falling along with the gross domestic product growth outlook, the Fed is likely to pause its hikes to judge the effect on the economy from the recently historically strong hiking cycle.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was less hawkish than the market was expecting, especially in relation to easing financial conditions.
Today’s risk-on move likely indicates investors are betting on falling inflation and a pivot in Fed policy rates towards the end of this year.
Payroll growth in January was soft according to ADP, a sign that hiring from corporations could be slowing.
The service sector drove the hiring while construction and transportaion were laggards.
Construction has come under pressure with rising mortgage rates and falling demand.
However, January also saw several cold snaps that could have affected the near-term hiring demand in the construction sector.
The labor market has been a key sector of strength in recent months and is closely watched by the Fed to judge the impact of rate hikes.
Edward Jones analysts said they expect the unemployment rate to rise slightly this year as economic growth softens; however, historically low unemployment levels and a large number of open positions should cap how far the unemployment rate can rise.
