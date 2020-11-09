Stocks finished mixed on Friday after four straight days of gains, though the S&P 500 still posted its best week since early April.
The 10-year government bond yield rose to .82 percent and the U.S. dollar declined to a two and a half year low against major currencies.
Friday’s job report provided some good news with the labor market continuing to show signs of resiliency.
The U.S. economy added back 638,000 jobs in October, logging a sixth straight month of gains. The unemployment rate declined to 6.9 percent and the U.S. has now recouped 55 percent of the jobs lost due to the pandemic.
