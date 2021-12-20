Volatility returned and global equities pulled back on Friday, finishing lower for the week.
The prospect of higher interest rates as central banks start normalizing policy and the fast-spreading omicron virus variant both weighed on sentiment.
Consistent with the cautious market undertone, cyclical sectors underperformed, government bonds rose, and the 10-year yield fell to 1.4 percent.
Stocks continue to digest policy announcements from major central banks this week.
The general takeaway, in our view, is that while central banks acknowledge that the omicron variant is a downside risk, they are shifting toward less accommodative policies amid inflation worries.
The Fed said it will double the pace at which it tapers bond purchases, and projected three interest-rate increases next year.
The Bank of England was the first major bank to announce a rate at its meeting, and while the ECB signaled no rate hikes next year, it announced the end of its pandemic emergency asset-buying scheme next March.
Despite the recent hawkish pivot from central banks, we think monetary policy will remain broadly accommodative and supportive of the bull market next year.
Over the past 35 years the S&P 500 has risen 10 percent six months before the first hike and 6 percent six months after.
While returns tend to moderate after tightening begins, stocks don’t run into trouble until the tail end of the cycle when the yield curve inverts.
We think that the economy is strong enough to be able to absorb the upcoming rate hikes.
Household finances are in good shape, as elevated savings provide a safety cushion and additional firepower for strong consumer spending.
Also, corporate spending is likely to pick up, and interest rates remain low.
Despite this week’s pullback and valuation pressures in growth investments, stocks are on track to finish the year strong.
After three years of solid double-digit gains, we expect market returns to moderate and volatility to pick up in 2022, but the outlook remains positive, in our view.
