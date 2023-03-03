by Hayden Mellsop
A question Realtors often get asked by people contemplating selling their home is “When is the best time to list?”
Certainly, 10 years or more ago, this was a valid question to ask. In those days, the real estate market in the valley had a distinct seasonal pattern to it. A wave of homes would hit the market late spring as the weather warmed and the valley greened. Those that hadn’t sold come fall would be withdrawn until next spring, as very few buyers would look for property over the winter months.
Much has changed since those days. As the profile of the Ark Valley has risen, and the demographic of people moving here has shifted, and the market has become active year-round. While the summer months still draw the majority of buyers, activity remains steady throughout the winter.
There may be fewer buyers during the colder months, but those who come here in January, for example, are generally more serious about buying than many of the casual lookers prevalent in summertime.
In today’s increasingly buyer-friendly market, there are considerations of greater importance than timing. Accurate pricing is top of this list. Today’s buyers are far more circumspect, and their buying patterns different, than even a few months ago.
With higher borrowing costs and a larger range of homes to choose from, multiple offers are far less prevalent than this time last year. Buyers are also paying closer attention to how the home is presented, now that the fear-of-missing-out fever has cooled.
Sellers must decide their priority –maximize return, in which case taking care of deferred maintenance issues and freshening the home’s appearance are paramount – or market the home at a lesser price and leave these items for the new owner to deal with.
Either way, accurate pricing, rather than “timing the market” is the key to a swift, successful closing.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
