U.S. equity markets closed slightly lower Tuesday, taking a breather following Monday’s strength.
Some easing of inflation fears led the 10-year yield to fall below the 1.6 percent mark, helping growth stocks outperform.
In Europe, major indexes hit record highs before retracting some.
Asian equities were broadly higher overnight, with China logging its best one-day performance since last July.
Oil prices were little changed, and the dollar fell against a basket of major currencies near the lowest level since early January.
On the economic front, housing data were in focus today. U.S. home prices rose 13.2 percent in March from a year ago, marking the 10th straight month of accelerating home prices.
The March gain was the largest since 2005, driven by strong demand as buyers took advantage of the low mortgage rates and sought properties in the suburbs.
Against the backdrop, lower inventories (supply) and rising building material costs have also added to price gains. Higher prices became a headwind as evidenced by new home sales, which fell more than forecast.
We think that the demand and supply balance will likely remain favorable for housing this year, but the pace of national home-price appreciation will slow as interest rates rise from their low level and more inventory comes to market.
With inflation being flagged as a top risk that could interrupt the smooth upward trajectory in stocks this year, the easing of inflation fears over the last two days has been a welcomed development for both stocks and bonds.
A chorus of Fed officials reaffirmed their support to keep monetary policy unchanged.
Policymakers continue to highlight that bottlenecks and supply shortages will push prices up in the coming months, but they expect these gains to be temporary.
In response to those comments, market-based inflation expectations, bond yields and the dollar have declined so far this week.
The next key event that markets will be paying close attention to is the April U.S. PCE price index on Friday, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.