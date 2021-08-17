Tani Williams recently opened Flowers by Tani at 142 W. U.S. 50. While the address is new, she is a veteran in the floral business with 13 of experience at Brady’s West and 11 years prior to that with Denoyers Nursery for a total of 24 years.
She offers floral arrangements for weddings, anniversaries, funerals and everyday occasions along with balloon bouquets and some small plants.
“I’m not afraid to take on a challenge,” she said.
One such challenge was creating a guitar out of flowers for the funeral of a young woman who was an Elvis Presley fan.
She also offers gift and fruit baskets and will shop for the items needed for specific themes.
During the summer a lot of her flowers are purchased locally.
She offers delivery within a 50-mile radius, with an $8 delivery charge for in-town deliveries.
Flowers by Tani is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and until about 1 or 2 p.m. on Saturday and can be reached at 719-221-6149.
