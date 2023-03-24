Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Central Colorado Mountain Riders to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The organization is an all-volunteer, nonprofit motorcycle club that partners with local land managers to keep surrounding trails clear of downed and hazard trees, maintain existing trails and advocate for new multiuse trails.
They have formally adopted eight single-track trail segments in Chaffee, Fremont and Saguache counties and recently adopted a 59-mile stretch of the Rainbow Trail.
Their trailhead kiosks are designed to educate and help prevent user conflict to create a positive recreation experience for all users.
In addition to volunteer workdays, the group obtains grants funded by the off-highway vehicle registration stickers paid by motorized trail users and puts that money to work on multiuse trails that benefit all users.
The organization received the 2022 Public Lands Partner Award from the Public Lands Alliance.
It was nominated for the award by the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District.
