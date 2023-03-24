Central Colorado Mountain Riders

Bob Daniel of Central Colorado Mountain Riders cuts the ribbon as the organization joins Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. From left front are Karin Naccarato, Paul Smith, Ned Suesse, Emma Dunne, Daniel, Anthony Ware, Dave Chelf, Jason Gobin, Russ Johnson and Heather Adams. Back: Mark Moore, Earl Walker, Michael Varnum, Art Gentile, Sam Johnson and Dan Ridenour.

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Central Colorado Mountain Riders to its membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.   

The organization is an all-volunteer, nonprofit motorcycle club that partners with local land managers to keep surrounding trails clear of downed and hazard trees, maintain existing trails and advocate for new multiuse trails.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.