U.S. equities eked out A small gain, with the S&P rising to a new high. Government bond yields jumped following the sizable July job gains and a steeper-than-expected drop in the unemployment rate.
European equities were higher, capping off the best week in threemonths, while Asian markets were mixed, with the spread of the delta COVID-19 variant weighing on sentiment.
Value and the cyclical sectors outperformed, supported by the positive domestic economic data. On the flip side, the Nasdaq and technology shares declined, pressured by the sharp rise in the 10-year Treasury yield to 1.30 percent. Oil prices were lower, logging their worst week since March as the dollar rose against other major currencies.
The July jobs report was front and center today, with investors assessing the data through the lens of monetary-policy implications.
The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs, the most in 11 months, while payrolls for the previous two months were revised higher by 119,000. The unemployment rate, which includes part-time workers who want a full-time job, continue to improve, declining to 9.2 percent from 9.8 percent.
The job gains were broad-based across goods-producing and services industries, with the government also adding 240,000 payrolls, mostly in education.
The leisure and hospitality sector once again accounted for the bulk of gains, adding 380,000 jobs.
Despite recent growth, employment in leisure and hospitality remains about 10 percent lower than its peak in February 2020.
However, it is recovering fast, helped by the wide availability of vaccines and resurgence in economic activity.
Today’s jobs report provides further evidence that momentum in the labor market is building and shortages might be easing, a positive for economic growth for the remainder of the year.
With Fed officials tying the pace of labor-market normalization with the policy path, the July jobs report likely brings us closer to meeting the Fed’s “substantial further progress” threshold to start tapering asset purchases.
In addition to positive economic data, strong corporate earnings results helped U.S. stocks reach new highs this week.
With nearly 90 percent of S&P 500 companies having now reported second-quarter results, 86 percent of them have exceeded estimates by an average of 17 percent.
Strong demand across a wide range of industries and the elevated profitability levels have driven S&P 500 second quarter earnings 89 percent higher than last year.
The earnings season, though, has not been without blemishes, as persistent supply shortages, input cost pressures, and wage pressures are evident in certain industries and could pose profitability challenges ahead.
However, so far, most companies have been able to pass through price increases and have achieved productivity gains.
We believe that the remainder of the year could be choppy given elevated expectations and ongoing uncertainty on the health-care front.
However, this week’s data provide further assurance, in our view, that the foundation of the expansion and the bull market is solid.
