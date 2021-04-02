Chamber Corner - Center for Independence

The Center for Independence celebrated membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting ceremony March 26.
The 501(c)(3) nonprofit assists people with disabilities with the tools and skills needed to live independently.
The organization’s home office is in Grand Junction, with satellite offices in Montrose, Glenwood Springs and Salida.
The nonprofit’s programs cover a variety of topics, including disability benefits, vocational training and placement, assistive technology, youth transition out of high school into adult services and supports, American Sign Language interpreting, Section 8 Housing location assistance, computer modifications for home and work, access to medical treatment, blind and low vision services and advocacy for civil and equal rights.
Visit www.cfigj.org to learn more about Center for Independence and their services visit.
