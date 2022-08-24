Equities finished slightly to the downside on Tuesday, spending much of the day bouncing around the flat line after Fed rate-hike worries prompted a Monday sell-off to start the week.
Markets found a bit of footing Tuesday, thanks to decent corporate earnings announcements and a better-than-feared manufacturing PMI reading in Europe.
The 10-year Treasury yield ticked slightly higher though, at just above the 3 percent level, and interest rates remain well below their June peak.
Elsewhere, oil prices moved higher, while the energy and consumer discretionary sectors led the way today.
Small-cap stocks also outperformed, signaling a more upbeat economic tone to Tuesday’s treading, though we suspect a more cautious tilt may persist as we approach the anticipated commentary from the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium later this week.
PMI Manufacturing and Services reports out on Tuesday provided another signal that the economy continues to endure a mix of headwinds and tailwinds.
The manufacturing index remained in expansionary territory, while services activity slowed for the month.
Edward Jones analysts said they expect consumption trends to shift back toward services spending over time, but the August data confirm that this trend won’t be smooth, as consumer habits and preferences have yet to normalize after the pandemic.
Overall, these readings tell us that economic growth remains under pressure, analysts wrote, but still healthy labor-market conditions offer a credible offset to inflation and supply-chain headwinds.
The key market event remains U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday.
Analysts said they think the objective will be to share the Fed’s assessment on the progress of economic and inflation conditions, but also expect Powell to be deliberate in recalibrating market expectations around upcoming rate hikes.
The sharp rally over the last month has been fueled by a growing view that the Fed will pivot to a more neutral approach in the near term.
Edward Jones doesn’t share this view as the company expects the Fed to remain committed to stamping out elevated inflation, meaning it may be early 2023 before the Fed takes a pause.
Fed officials have stated that they intend to be more data dependent, which we think means the September employment and inflation reports will play a key role in determining the Fed’s decision on the size of the September rate hike.
Expect monetary policy to remain a headwind in the coming months, with shifting Fed expectations representing the primary influence on short-term market moves.
