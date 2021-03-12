Chamber Corner - The Biker and The Baker

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed The Biker and the Baker to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting ceremony recently.
The brunch and dessert bar recently moved to its new location at 129 W Sackett Avenue, upstairs from Sweeties Sandwich Shop.
Rob and Sarah Gartzman own both restaurants, but they’re run separately.
Sarah, however, said they work as “one big weird family” and, because the peak hours are different at the two restaurants, they can take advantage of seating in both for each other.
They also have space on the third floor where another bar is planned.
The vision for The Biker and the Baker was to create a Sweeties afterhours where people can eat fancy food in a community driven environment.
The Biker and the Baker is open daily from 8 a.m. – noon for brunch and from 4-10 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
The Biker and the Baker, which first opened in 2017, also added to its offerings in the new location.
“Since the move, we’ve expanded significantly,” Sarah said.
It now has a full bar in addition to the same wine list, serving house-made bloody marys, boozy coffees and mimosa flights filled with different flavors.
Bike and the Baker’s full coffee bar uses syrups made from scratch in flavors like hazelnut, caramel and chocolate.
The brunch menu, meanwhile, includes pastries, eggs Benedict, omelettes, house-made granola and yogurt and more.
Sarah, who attended the Culinary School of the Rockies in Boulder, said she never makes the same dessert twice. In the last four years she’s baked more than 4,000 different desserts.
“I don’t write down recipes; I do what I’m feeling,” she said. “I love giving people sweets and I just want people to try something new.”
The new location also has garagedoor-style windows facing the mountains that can open up and turn the restaurant into an open-air establishment.
Log on to http://www.thebikerandthebaker.com or http://info@thebikerandthebaker.com for more information.
