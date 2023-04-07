Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center welcomed Dr. Brandon G. Bentz, a board-certified otolaryngologist, an ear, nose and throat specialist, to its medical staff.
Bentz will see patients at the HRRMC ENT clinic in the outpatient pavilion on the hospital’s main campus in Salida.
In addition to his years of advanced training and clinical experience as an ear, nose and throat specialist, Bentz has an extensive and accomplished background in academia, lecturing/coursework and clinical teaching, a press release stated.
Bentz earned his medical degree and graduated with honors from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh.
He completed his residency in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery from Northwestern University Medical Center in Chicago.
Bentz also completed a fellowship in head and neck surgery at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
Following his training, Bentz was recruited to join the University of Utah School of Medicine in various teaching roles while also working as the chief of otolaryngology at the Salt Lake City Veterans Administration Hospital.
During his tenure, he developed the head and neck oncology group, and began a head and neck oncology research program. Additional experience includes working at ENT clinics in northern California and Washington state.
Community members can make an appointment with Bentz via referral from their primary care physician. Call 719-530-2000 for more information.
