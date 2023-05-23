The major stock averages were little changed Monday, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 rising 0.02 percent, as markets tread water while debt-ceiling negotiations in Washington unfold.
This is a light week for economic and corporate data, putting lawmakers and the Federal Reserve firmly behind the wheel in the coming days.
Recently, Federal Reserve officials indicated that upcoming interest rate decisions will be data dependent, which Edward Jones analysts said they think will leave markets searching for any indications of whether June will bring another hike or a pause.
Underlying leadership didn’t signal a particular tone, with a mixture of cyclicals and industrials setting the pace Monday.
Markets are in wait-and-see mode as negotiations over the debt limit proceed.
With talks resuming over the weekend but failing to yield any concrete advancement, President Joseph Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy scheduled an in-person meeting on Monday, which analysts said they believe gives a signal that both sides are presumably negotiating in good faith.
That said, analysts believe the sticking points will center on spending caps, work requirements for social programs and reforms to permitting processes.
They said they remain of the view that a deal will be found, but it may be a toss-up at this stage as to whether that takes the form of a short-term agreement that buys more time or a long-term deal that would extend room for the next few years.
Analysts said they expect an ultimate deal to include some compromise on future spending, but think the middle ground will be modest changes, as the approaching deadline likely limits the ability to seek more sizable reforms.
Although markets have not exhibited a significant amount of anxiety to this point, any signs this week that negotiations are breaking down may be met with more meaningful stock-market reactions.
Stocks aren’t the only thing on the rise of late.
While the S&P 500 has gained more than 6 percent over the last two months, the 10-year Treasury yield has also risen from 3.5 percent to 3.7 percent during that period.
This partly reflects the rebound from the March low for yields, as rates dropped in reaction to news of bank failures.
But rates have received support more recently from the potential for the Fed to have to raise rates further in response to ongoing economic strength and still-elevated inflation.
Two-year Treasury yields were back above 4.3 percent Monday after falling below 3.75 percent in early May.
Analysts said they continue to believe the Fed will soon move to the sidelines and hold its policy rate steady for much of this year, but it’s looking like a pause in June is far from assured, with upcoming employment and inflation data likely to be influential in driving market reactions around the Fed’s next rate decision.
