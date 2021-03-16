Stocks ended higher Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average setting a fresh intraday record high after posting strong gains last week.
Economically sensitive stocks continue to outperform technology stocks, as the economic reopening gains steam and vaccinations become more widespread.
European and Asian stocks are also higher after President Biden signed into law another round of fiscal stimulus. The U.S. 10-year rate remains above the 1.6 percent mark. Oil traded lower, down $.28 to $65.33 a barrel. Gold was higher, up $9.80 to $1,729.60, and the dollar was mixed.
Stimulus checks started rolling out this past weekend after President Biden singed into law another round of fiscal stimulus.
The additional stimulus has the goal of accelerating the recovery, as the economy is still digging out of a sharp recession created by the pandemic.
Also included in the bill is a continuation of $300/week unemployment benefits, helping those hardest hit from the virus in a time where the number of unemployed remains significantly higher than in pre-pandemic periods. Additional vaccine and testing funding was also included in the bill.
Strong economic data and future expectations of growth seem to be outweighing fears of inflation today. News that air travel traffic is at its highest point in a year provides further evidence that consumer demand remains strong and that an economic reopening will be met with increased levels of spending.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,016,610,279 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
