U.S. equity markets closed modestly higher, as markets were encouraged by news from Pfizer that booster shots seemed to be effective against the omicron variant.
The S&P 500 has now fully recovered from last week’s decline, which was sparked by both the uncertainty around COVID-19 variants and uncertainty around the Fed’s path of tapering.
We see bond yields higher with the 10-year Treasury yield back to 1.50 percent levels, crude oil prices higher with WTI over $71, and the VIX volatility index lower, now back to low-20s levels.
In the week ahead, investors will be anticipating both the November CPI inflation reading (Friday), and the outcome from the Federal Reserve meeting on Dec. 14-15.
We believe that inflation will remain elevated near-term, with expectations for a 4.9 percent core CPI reading year-over-year for the month.
However, we now see the Federal Reserve was prepared with a response to this elevated inflation environment.
We expect the FOMC to announce that balance sheet tapering will be accelerated and will likely conclude by the first-quarter of 2022 (versus mid-2022 earlier).
This will give the Fed some flexibility in the case they want or need to raise rates sooner as well.
Nonetheless, we continue to believe that while the tapering and removal of stimulus will be sooner, the Fed still has room to be patient and deliberate when it comes to rate hikes, the true measure of economic tightening.
While uncertainty around the path and virulence of the virus remains, we continue to believe that overall fundamental background remains sound.
Consumer balance sheets are healthy, corporate earnings are robust, and interest rates remain low.
in this environment, particularly with elevated inflation, we see equities broadly as an attractive asset class.
Longer-term, we would expect the “reopening 2.0” trade to reemerge, including another leg higher for cyclical and value names.
We would also expect sectors that have pricing power, including staples and health care, to gain more traction as well, as inflation remains above the Fed’s target.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.