The S&P 500 and the Dow finished higher after two days of declines, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined.
News flow was light, and the defensive sectors led the gains, suggesting some investor caution.
The most notable move was the more than 2 percent decline in oil, with concerns about a global economic slowdown weighing on prices.
WTI oil fell below $80, pressuring the energy sector.
Government bond yields were slightly higher as interest-rate expectations point to more Fed hikes ahead.
One of the highlights this week was earnings from major U.S. retailers including Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, TJX and Ross Stores.
Trends were somewhat diverging, but overall the message from the flurry of retail results was that the consumer remains resilient despite the growing macroeconomic headwinds.
Spending for discretionary items appears to be slowing, partly because of the inflationary pressures and partly because of the economic normalization as consumers return to their pre-pandemic spending habits.
One bright spot is home-improvement spending, which continues to hold up in the face of a softer housing market.
Consistent with the theme of resiliency, retail sales for October increased the most since February, and, even when adjusting for inflation, real spending remains positive.
As long as households continue to run down excess savings to support spending, economic growth can stay positive, but higher borrowing costs will continue to bite next year.
According to Edward Jones analysts, there is a high risk of recession in 2023, but if it happens it should be a mild one and is largely already reflected in the declines in equities this year.
Markets were down for the week as investors digested hawkish comments from several Federal Reserve officials.
Even though policymakers signal that the pace of tightening will slow, they continue to highlight that more rate hikes are needed to extinguish inflation.,
After four consecutive 0.75 percent rate hikes, a slowdown to 0.5 percent in December seems the most probable move.
But policymakers can’t abandon their higher-for-longer narrative just yet.
Inflation remains to high for comfort, and several consecutive months of lower readings are needed to establish a trend.
As investors and policymakers gradually gain more comfort with the idea that a trend of disinformation is developing, that sentiment can be a catalyst for lower bond yields, an easing in valuation pressures, and the start of a durable recovery.
But analysts said they don’t think a V-shaped recovery is in the cards, and volatility is unlikely to subside soon.
Any major easing in financial conditions via higher asset prices and lower borrowing costs would work against the Fed’s effort to slow down the economy and bring inflation back to its 2 percent target.
Therefore, a sharp rally in financial markets could be self-limiting in the near term because it could trigger a more hawkish response from the Fed.
Still, analysts said they think we are in the midst of a bottoming process for the markets, navigating a U-shaped recovery and likely spending most of 2023 in the right-half of the ‘U.”
