Stocks pared back early losses to finish higher Thursday despite softer-than-expected productivity growth and higher-than-expected unit labor cost increases.
In the bond market, the two-year Treasury surged to a level not seen in 10 years, as investors expect further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to combat inflation.
The 10-year Treasury is trading near 4.1 percent.
European markets also pared early losses, finishing higher, as eurozone data showed inflation easing to 8.5 percent.
Unit labor costs disappointed Thursday, coming in far higher than expectations.
At the same time, productivity growth also disappointed, coming in around 1.7 percent, far lower than expectations.
Productivity spiked during the pandemic, but as the economy has reopened and companies have started rehiring, productivity growth has slowed dramatically along with high wage pressures, as companies struggle to hire and job openings outnumber job seekers.
Analysts said they expect this historically strong labor market to soften somewhat over the course of this year, easing inflationary pressures.
Markets are widely expecting further rate hiking by the Fed with rates expected to peak around October before falling through 2024.
Bond yields are reflecting an interest-rate repricing in bond markets, with the U.S. 10- and two-year Treasury yields moving sizably higher.
The move in yields will likely affect different sectors in the economy, especially housing, which uses the 10-year yield to set mortgage rates.
Markets had been expecting the Fed to pause rate hikes after the March meeting, but recent labor and inflation readings have changed that narrative, as investors think the Fed will have to do more to bring inflationary pressures down.
